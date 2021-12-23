Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 38, Clyde 30
Beloit W. Branch 56, Minerva 20
Berea-Midpark 50, Grafton Midview 49
Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Akr. Manchester 14
Cardington-Lincoln 54, Mt. Gilead 37
Chagrin Falls Kenston 45, Mayfield 30
Cin. Sycamore 44, Lebanon 36
Columbia Station Columbia 45, Oberlin Firelands 30
Danville 68, Howard E. Knox 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 56, Dublin Jerome 36
Fayetteville-Perry 46, Bethel-Tate 28
Findlay 81, Tol. Scott 11
Galion Northmor 70, Galion 30
Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Hudson 54
Granville 42, Hilliard Davidson 37
Greenville 49, Piqua 29
Hamilton Ross 37, Middletown Madison Senior 31
Harrod Allen E. 61, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35
Ironton 61, Raceland, Ky. 43
LaGrange Keystone 55, Lorain Clearview 19
Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32
Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Windham 25
Logan 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 38
Madison 73, Ashtabula Lakeside 26
Malvern 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36
Miamisburg 51, Springboro 44
Milford Center Fairbanks 64, Cedarville 29
Miller City 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 41
N. Can. Hoover 58, Medina 47
New Middletown Spring. 46, Columbiana 30
Oak Hill 41, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Parkersburg, W.Va. 64, Marietta 47
Perry 41, Mentor 28
Piketon 51, Greenfield McClain 35
Portsmouth 65, Mowrystown Whiteoak 42
Rayland Buckeye 44, Barnesville 38
Richmond Edison 45, Wellsville 23
Riverside Stebbins 58, Xenia 48
Sidney 55, W. Carrollton 54
Tol. Cent. Cath. 36, Perrysburg 31
W. Union 60, Georgetown 23
Warren Champion 47, Struthers 42
Warren Howland 67, Cortland Maplewood 35
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Wellston 37
Wooster Triway 44, Massillon Tuslaw 28
Worthington Christian 81, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47
Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barberton vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.
Rocky River Magnificat vs. Wadsworth, ccd.
