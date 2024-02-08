Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel-Tate 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Brooklyn 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 50

Caledonia River Valley 100, Sparta Highland 48

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Lima Perry 47

Cin. N. College Hill 70, Cin. Oyler 67

Cin. Riverview East 81, Cin. Shroder 65

Cle. St Ignatius 88, Cle. Benedictine 35

Elyria Cath. 84, Independence 75

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Kinsman Badger 77, OT

Fredericktown 63, Galion Northmor 57

Gates Mills Hawken 80, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 45

Grand River Academy 67, Horizon-Cleveland 47

McDermott Scioto NW 61, Oak Hill 38

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Morral Ridgedale 44

New Matamoras Frontier 70, Paden City, W.Va. 32

New Philadelphia 65, Steubenville 38

Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Garfield Hts. 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

