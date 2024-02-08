Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel-Tate 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Brooklyn 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 50
Caledonia River Valley 100, Sparta Highland 48
Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Lima Perry 47
Cin. N. College Hill 70, Cin. Oyler 67
Cin. Riverview East 81, Cin. Shroder 65
Cle. St Ignatius 88, Cle. Benedictine 35
Elyria Cath. 84, Independence 75
Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Kinsman Badger 77, OT
Fredericktown 63, Galion Northmor 57
Gates Mills Hawken 80, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 45
Grand River Academy 67, Horizon-Cleveland 47
McDermott Scioto NW 61, Oak Hill 38
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Morral Ridgedale 44
New Matamoras Frontier 70, Paden City, W.Va. 32
New Philadelphia 65, Steubenville 38
Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Garfield Hts. 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/