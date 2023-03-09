Wednesday's Scores

BreakingNews
Third body found in debris of Dayton house fire
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Centerville 54, Cin. Elder 47

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 63, Stow-Munroe Falls 61, OT

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 64, Newark 38

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Casstown Miami E. 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54, New Madison Tri-Village 45

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 36

Cols. Africentric 49, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Beachwood 33

Haviland Wayne Trace 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Oregon Stritch 43

S. Point 57, Seaman N. Adams 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

