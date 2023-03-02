Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 51, Lorain 50
Garfield Hts. 63, N. Ridgeville 40
Region 2=
Lyndhurst Brush 42, STVM 37
Macedonia Nordonia 64, Mentor 58
Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Painesville Riverside 67
Region 3=
Delaware Hayes 44, Pickerington N. 40
Dublin Jerome 68, Hilliard Davidson 44
Hilliard Bradley 45, Cols. St. Charles 41
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 64, Grove City 54
Newark 41, Gahanna Lincoln 38
Pickerington Cent. 71, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Dublin Coffman 33
Westerville S. 60, Westerville N. 55
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Buchtel 83, Bay Village Bay 41
Canfield 66, Chardon NDCL 57
Cle. Glenville 63, Cle. Benedictine 55
Youngs. Ursuline 87, Ashtabula Edgewood 53
Region 6=
Rocky River Lutheran W. 84, Sheffield Brookside 48
Region 7=
Bishop Ready 79, Cols. Beechcroft 59
Dresden Tri-Valley 68, St. Clairsville 41
E. Liverpool 47, Carrollton 43
New Concord John Glenn 64, New Philadelphia 48
New Lexington 54, Washington C.H. 49
Zanesville Maysville 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44
Region 8=
Bishop Watterson 55, London 29
Caledonia River Valley 58, Granville 54
Division III=
Region 10=
Huron 43, Ashland Crestview 34
Oregon Stritch 53, Castalia Margaretta 50
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Bluffton 42
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 58, Archbold 51
Division IV=
Region 16=
Russia 70, Spring. Cath. Cent. 58
Troy Christian 58, Cin. Riverview East 32
Region 11=
S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 46
