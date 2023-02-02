X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 71

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Cle. VASJ 50

Cols. Patriot Prep 70, New Hope Christian 65

Fairfield 58, RULH 29

Franklin 70, Germantown Valley View 45

Newton Falls 61, Columbiana Crestview 50

Northside Christian 56, Shekinah Christian 30

Pataskala Licking Hts. 63, Utica 48

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 51

Shelby 87, Sparta Highland 53

Spring. Kenton Ridge 55, London 47

Tiffin Calvert 57, Norwalk St. Paul 34

W. Jefferson 53, N. Lewisburg Triad 50

W. Liberty-Salem 54, Mechanicsburg 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
‘It was spooky’: Duke Energy substation fire lights up sky
2
I-70 E reopens following crash in Clark County
3
WWII veteran received Ross High School diploma months before he died
4
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
5
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top