Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon Lake 62, N. Olmsted 47
Baltimore Liberty Union 63, W. Jefferson 52
Batavia 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43
Centerville 75, Cin. Woodward 70
Chardon 71, Chesterland W. Geauga 51
Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Cle. Hts. 51
Cuyahoga Hts. 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 52
Felicity-Franklin 96, St. Patrick, Ky. 34
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Westerville Cent. 55
Hannibal River 56, Rayland Buckeye 33
Ironton 48, Ironton Rock Hill 33
Leipsic 81, Dola Hardin Northern 39
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39, Sidney Lehman 37
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 34
Sidney 64, Xenia 55
Sycamore Mohawk 87, McComb 51
Tipp City Tippecanoe 78, Greenville 34
Vandalia Butler 61, Troy 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/