Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Orwell Grand Valley 48
Bloom-Carroll 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 49
Circleville 51, Frankfort Adena 47
Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Burton Berkshire 45
Heath 65, Cols. Marion-Franklin 26
McConnelsville Morgan 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 55
Navarre Fairless 47, Uhrichsville Claymont 36
S. Point 76, Wellston 35
Upper Sandusky 79, Galion 41
Warren Champion 61, Cortland Maplewood 37
Western High School Tip Off=
Piketon 58, Beaver Eastern 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
