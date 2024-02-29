Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Medina Highland 58, Olmsted Falls 48
Warren Harding 53, Barberton 52
Youngs. Boardman 58, Massillon Perry 57
Region 2=
Akr. Garfield 66, Painesville Riverside 60
Avon 71, Wooster 47
Can. Glenoak 69, Copley 54
Cle. Hts. 79, Mayfield 63
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Solon 46
Eastlake North 81, Cle. Adams 55
Lakewood 75, Grafton Midview 43
Maple Hts. 56, Cle. Rhodes 54
Massillon Jackson 79, Morgan 34
Medina 76, Cle. Hay 24
Stow-Munroe Falls 67, N. Ridgeville 47
Region 4=
Lebanon 59, Clayton Northmont 53
Division II=
Region 8=
Cin. Wyoming 74, Cin. Shroder 44
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Day. Meadowdale 57
Division III=
Region 12=
Casstown Miami E. 51, Carlisle 49
Division IV=
Region 13=
Mansfield Christian 90, New London 38
Monroeville 65, Sandusky St. Mary 57, OT
Norwalk St Paul 80, Lakeside Danbury 46
Plymouth 51, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41
Region 14=
Arcadia 36, Fremont St. Joseph 34
Arlington 76, Vanlue 32
Convoy Crestview 58, Continental 14
Delphos Jefferson 56, Leipsic 39
Gibsonburg 69, N. Baltimore 34
Holgate 48, Defiance Ayersville 41
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Ada 30
Lima Perry 38, Lima Temple Christian 27
Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 23
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58, Ft. Recovery 45
Miller City 43, Kalida 31
New Bremen 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50
New Riegel 79, Dola Hardin Northern 58
Old Fort 73, McComb 42
Pioneer N. Central 46, Edgerton 37
Rockford Parkway 50, Ft. Jennings 49
Sycamore Mohawk 77, Elmore Woodmore 41
Tol. Christian 65, Edon 39
Van Wert Lincolnview 46, Cory-Rawson 35
Region 16=
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Ft. Loramie 37
Sidney Lehman 46, S. Charleston SE 44, OT
