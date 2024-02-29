Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Medina Highland 58, Olmsted Falls 48

Warren Harding 53, Barberton 52

Youngs. Boardman 58, Massillon Perry 57

Region 2=

Akr. Garfield 66, Painesville Riverside 60

Avon 71, Wooster 47

Can. Glenoak 69, Copley 54

Cle. Hts. 79, Mayfield 63

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Solon 46

Eastlake North 81, Cle. Adams 55

Lakewood 75, Grafton Midview 43

Maple Hts. 56, Cle. Rhodes 54

Massillon Jackson 79, Morgan 34

Medina 76, Cle. Hay 24

Stow-Munroe Falls 67, N. Ridgeville 47

Region 4=

Lebanon 59, Clayton Northmont 53

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Wyoming 74, Cin. Shroder 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Day. Meadowdale 57

Division III=

Region 12=

Casstown Miami E. 51, Carlisle 49

Division IV=

Region 13=

Mansfield Christian 90, New London 38

Monroeville 65, Sandusky St. Mary 57, OT

Norwalk St Paul 80, Lakeside Danbury 46

Plymouth 51, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41

Region 14=

Arcadia 36, Fremont St. Joseph 34

Arlington 76, Vanlue 32

Convoy Crestview 58, Continental 14

Delphos Jefferson 56, Leipsic 39

Gibsonburg 69, N. Baltimore 34

Holgate 48, Defiance Ayersville 41

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Ada 30

Lima Perry 38, Lima Temple Christian 27

Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 23

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58, Ft. Recovery 45

Miller City 43, Kalida 31

New Bremen 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50

New Riegel 79, Dola Hardin Northern 58

Old Fort 73, McComb 42

Pioneer N. Central 46, Edgerton 37

Rockford Parkway 50, Ft. Jennings 49

Sycamore Mohawk 77, Elmore Woodmore 41

Tol. Christian 65, Edon 39

Van Wert Lincolnview 46, Cory-Rawson 35

Region 16=

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Ft. Loramie 37

Sidney Lehman 46, S. Charleston SE 44, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

