Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Newark 41
Dublin Coffman 61, Canal Winchester 30
Grove City 25, Bishop Watterson 21
Marysville 63, Gahanna Lincoln 33
Pickerington Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 23
Reynoldsburg 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35
Westerville S. 61, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance Marlington 49, Chesterland W. Geauga 47, OT
Canal Fulton Northwest 40, Tallmadge 28
Canfield 44, Beloit W. Branch 28
Copley 75, Mogadore Field 45
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 76, Peninsula Woodridge 22
Elyria Cath. 46, Gates Mills Gilmour 39
Perry 45, Streetsboro 43
Salem 53, Warren Howland 22
Region 6=
STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28
Region 7=
Bishop Hartley 46, Caledonia River Valley 42
Granville 53, Heath 21
New Concord John Glenn 63, Carrollton 62
Region 8=
Cols. Bexley 48, Bloom-Carroll 42
Richwood N. Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33
Division III=
Region 9=
Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Columbia Station Columbia 35
Columbiana Crestview 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 41
Doylestown Chippewa 49, LaGrange Keystone 42
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Kirtland 25
Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Hanoverton United 35
Smithville 32, Loudonville 24
Warrensville Hts. 58, Massillon Tuslaw 43
Youngs. Liberty 54, Cortland Lakeview 36
Region 10=
Van Buren 58, Metamora Evergreen 38
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46
Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34
Leesburg Fairfield 43, Ironton Rock Hill 37
Nelsonville-York 60, Southeastern 44
Portsmouth W. 54, Minford 34
Seaman N. Adams 56, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Wheelersburg 48, Chesapeake 26
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Lowellville 27
Cornerstone Christian 45, Mineral Ridge 43
Kinsman Badger 43, Vienna Mathews 38
New Middletown Spring. 35, Salineville Southern 31
Richmond Hts. 57, Mogadore 41
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 44, Strasburg-Franklin 36
Hannibal River 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28
Region 16=
New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/