Wednesday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
Hillsboro 7, Cortland Lakeview 1
Spring. Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3
Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2
___
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
