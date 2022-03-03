Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Purcell Marian 52, Waynesville 31
Napoleon 59, Lima Shawnee 44
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 69, Shaker Hts. 66
Cle. St. Ignatius 65, Medina Highland 39
Region 2=
Green 51, Can. McKinley 38
Lakewood St. Edward 66, Grafton Midview 33
Lyndhurst Brush 66, Youngs. Boardman 37
Massillon Jackson 56, Solon 47
Region 3=
Cols. St. Charles 41, Grove City 36
Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Newark 38
Dublin Jerome 56, Hilliard Davidson 49
Gahanna Lincoln 57, Hilliard Darby 40
Pickerington Cent. 63, Delaware Hayes 47
Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50
Reynoldsburg 68, Pickerington N. 59
Westerville S. 65, Westerville N. 52
Division II=
Region 5=
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Parma Padua 57
Louisville 49, Can. South 48
Poland Seminary 73, Chardon 67, OT
STVM 78, Mentor Lake Cath. 36
Warren Howland 59, Youngs. Ursuline 50
Region 6=
St. Marys Memorial 48, Wauseon 38
Tiffin Columbian 53, Sandusky 50
Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Port Clinton 29
Region 7=
Byesville Meadowbrook 56, New Philadelphia 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 47, E. Liverpool 38
Region 8=
Cin. Woodward 58, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45
Kettering Alter 75, Batavia 50
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Day. Carroll 38
Division IV=
Region 15=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 64, Northside Christian 50
Newark Cath. 44, Groveport Madison Christian 26
Region 16=
Grove City Christian 53, Danville 52
Howard E. Knox 49, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Buchtel vs. Akr. East, ppd. to Mar 3rd.
