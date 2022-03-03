Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Purcell Marian 52, Waynesville 31

Napoleon 59, Lima Shawnee 44

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 69, Shaker Hts. 66

Cle. St. Ignatius 65, Medina Highland 39

Region 2=

Green 51, Can. McKinley 38

Lakewood St. Edward 66, Grafton Midview 33

Lyndhurst Brush 66, Youngs. Boardman 37

Massillon Jackson 56, Solon 47

Region 3=

Cols. St. Charles 41, Grove City 36

Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Newark 38

Dublin Jerome 56, Hilliard Davidson 49

Gahanna Lincoln 57, Hilliard Darby 40

Pickerington Cent. 63, Delaware Hayes 47

Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50

Reynoldsburg 68, Pickerington N. 59

Westerville S. 65, Westerville N. 52

Division II=

Region 5=

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Parma Padua 57

Louisville 49, Can. South 48

Poland Seminary 73, Chardon 67, OT

STVM 78, Mentor Lake Cath. 36

Warren Howland 59, Youngs. Ursuline 50

Region 6=

St. Marys Memorial 48, Wauseon 38

Tiffin Columbian 53, Sandusky 50

Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Port Clinton 29

Region 7=

Byesville Meadowbrook 56, New Philadelphia 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 47, E. Liverpool 38

Region 8=

Cin. Woodward 58, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45

Kettering Alter 75, Batavia 50

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Day. Carroll 38

Division IV=

Region 15=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 64, Northside Christian 50

Newark Cath. 44, Groveport Madison Christian 26

Region 16=

Grove City Christian 53, Danville 52

Howard E. Knox 49, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Buchtel vs. Akr. East, ppd. to Mar 3rd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

