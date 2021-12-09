Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Fuchs Mizrachi 45
Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Painesville Harvey 64
Ashtabula Lakeside 71, Conneaut 53
Athens 46, Circleville 34
Chagrin Falls 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 42
Cols. Franklin Hts. 80, Galloway Westland 47
Delaware Buckeye Valley 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 58
E. Cle. Shaw 59, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58
Elmore Woodmore 41, Northwood 38
Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 56
Hilliard Davidson 65, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53
Johnstown Northridge 68, Zanesville 28
Lyndhurst Brush 78, Cle. Glenville 67
Medina 76, Lakewood 31
Newark Licking Valley 66, Hebron Lakewood 19
Orange 61, Gates Mills Hawken 29
Pataskala Licking Hts. 64, Johnstown 43
Perry 63, Geneva 40
Richmond Hts. 89, Beachwood 45
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Dola Hardin Northern 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/