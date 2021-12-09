dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Fuchs Mizrachi 45

Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Painesville Harvey 64

Ashtabula Lakeside 71, Conneaut 53

Athens 46, Circleville 34

Chagrin Falls 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 42

Cols. Franklin Hts. 80, Galloway Westland 47

Delaware Buckeye Valley 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 58

E. Cle. Shaw 59, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58

Elmore Woodmore 41, Northwood 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 56

Hilliard Davidson 65, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53

Johnstown Northridge 68, Zanesville 28

Lyndhurst Brush 78, Cle. Glenville 67

Medina 76, Lakewood 31

Newark Licking Valley 66, Hebron Lakewood 19

Orange 61, Gates Mills Hawken 29

Pataskala Licking Hts. 64, Johnstown 43

Perry 63, Geneva 40

Richmond Hts. 89, Beachwood 45

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Dola Hardin Northern 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Car crashes into house, both catch fire in Champaign County
2
Navistar workers vote on tentative contract extension agreement
3
Fairfield schools security increased after threat made online
4
Madison Schools to pay $107,500 in federal free speech lawsuit
5
Preble Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized for assisting in case of young...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top