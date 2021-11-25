dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 79, Oberlin 57

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Burton Berkshire 48

Batavia 84, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44

Bellaire 89, Bridgeport 31

Caledonia River Valley 63, Richwood N. Union 62

Canal Winchester 90, Grove City 86, OT

Centerburg 63, Mt. Vernon 53

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50

Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Logan 58

Cols. St. Charles 53, Dublin Jerome 48

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 31

Delaware Hayes 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 52

Elyria 66, Vermilion 44

Gahanna Lincoln 53, Westerville N. 43

Galion Northmor 55, Marion Pleasant 42

Gibsonburg 59, Elmore Woodmore 31

Grafton Midview 64, LaGrange Keystone 49

Huron 94, Tol. Whitmer 75

Lancaster 63, Cols. Independence 49

Lima Sr. 90, Ferndale, Mich. 63

Miamisburg 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 32

Monroe 50, Trenton Edgewood 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Crestline 28

New Riegel 54, Sycamore Mohawk 49

Old Fort 71, Bucyrus Wynford 38

Perrysburg 68, Oregon Clay 28

Rossford 63, Kalida 43

South 50, Cols. Centennial 31

Strasburg-Franklin 48, Orrville 45

Westerville Cent. 45, Newark 39

Westerville S. 74, Cols. Northland 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
2
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation
3
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting
4
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
5
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top