Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 52, Lakewood 35

Belmont Union Local 65, St. Clairsville 11

Belpre 63, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Berea-Midpark 38, Bay Village Bay 21

Berlin Hiland 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 40

Bethel-Tate 47, Hillsboro Christian Academy 12

Canfield 56, Tallmadge 36

Carrollton 70, Byesville Meadowbrook 32

Casstown Miami E. 39, St. Marys Memorial 24

Chardon 70, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 27

Cin. Country Day 64, Providence, Fla. 54

Conneaut 53, Orwell Grand Valley 50

Copley 81, Streetsboro 50

Doylestown Chippewa 58, Old Fort 42

E. Liverpool 60, Toronto 18

Fleming Co., Ky. 51, Ironton 34

Frankfort Adena 56, S. Point 53

Glen Rose, Texas 64, Medina 37

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 64, Dresden Tri-Valley 17

Goshen 73, Hart Co., Ky. 52

Hamilton Badin 70, Oxford Talawanda 15

Heartland Christian 58, Richmond Edison 49

Kent Roosevelt 64, Ravenna 27

Kinsman Badger 61, Brookfield 34

Lima Sr. 46, New Knoxville 45

Massillon Jackson 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 28

Massillon Perry 65, Massillon Tuslaw 59

Mogadore 26, Lowellville 22

N. Royalton 36, Bayside, Fla. 27

Oak Hills, Calif. 38, Norwalk 36

Oberlin Firelands 56, Lorain 53

Perrysburg 47, Painesville Riverside 16

Port Clinton 55, Can. South 48

Portsmouth 72, Gallipolis Gallia 39

Proctorville Fairland 76, Marietta 32

RULH 54, Robertson County, Ky. 40

Richwood N. Union 47, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38

Rocky River 52, Parma Padua 41

Smithville 51, Shelby 42

Southeastern 45, Coal Grove 43

Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 29

Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Oviedo, Fla. 12

Urbana 46, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

Vienna Mathews 23, Youngs. Liberty 18

Warren JFK 85, Hanoverton United 49

Washington C.H. 37, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Rayland Buckeye 28

Xenia 56, Carlisle 43

Zanesville W. Muskingum 72, Hebron Lakewood 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

