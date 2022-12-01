Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Orwell Grand Valley 36
Beachwood 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 40
Cols. KIPP 75, Cols. Cristo Rey 28
Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Burton Berkshire 47
Euclid 52, Willoughby S. 48
Galion 72, Upper Sandusky 63
Mt. Vernon 55, Johnstown 53
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Kenton 42
Orange 56, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 38
Painesville Riverside 69, Geneva 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
