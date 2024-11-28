Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin Hiland 52, Apple Creek Waynedale 28
Bluffton 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42
Can. South 51, Akr. North 35
Canfield 55, Richfield Revere 35
Carlisle 40, Franklin 34
Carrollton 47, Alliance Marlington 32
Chardon NDCL 50, Gates Mills Hawken 9
Chillicothe Huntington 66, Chillicothe Unioto 24
Chillicothe Zane Trace 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 36
Cin. Deer Park 30, New Richmond 22
Cin. Winton Woods 59, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43
Columbiana 43, Canfield S. Range 27
Columbus South 42, Wickliffe 35
Dawson-Bryant High School 42, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35
Day. Oakwood 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 43
Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 40
Grafton Midview 58, Vermilion 44
Greenfield McClain 46, Leesburg Fairfield 32
Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, Westerville N. 38
Hubbard 43, Jefferson Area 30
Kettering Fairmont 60, Hamilton 20
Kinsman Badger 65, Brookfield 23
Madison 66, Burton Berkshire 54
Malvern 58, Lisbon David Anderson 32
Marietta 67, Can. Glenoak 35
Massillon Perry 44, Louisville 36
Medina Buckeye 56, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 28
Middlefield Cardinal 35, Southington Chalker 24
Mineral Ridge 54, Struthers 53
Monroe 36, Oxford Talawanda 30, OT
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Vienna Mathews 33
Orrville 49, Sullivan Black River 13
Piketon 57, Southeastern 45
Racine Southern 41, Bidwell River Valley 40
Salem 75, Alliance 13
Sandusky 61, Milan Edison 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 67, New Lexington 33
Strasburg 71, Navarre Fairless 48
Toronto 51, Rayland Buckeye 29
Wadsworth 41, Cle. St. Joseph 32
Warren Champion 48, Geneva 37
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38, Sardinia Eastern Brown 35
Waverly 45, Jackson 30
Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Youngs. Mooney 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/