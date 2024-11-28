Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin Hiland 52, Apple Creek Waynedale 28

Bluffton 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42

Can. South 51, Akr. North 35

Canfield 55, Richfield Revere 35

Carlisle 40, Franklin 34

Carrollton 47, Alliance Marlington 32

Chardon NDCL 50, Gates Mills Hawken 9

Chillicothe Huntington 66, Chillicothe Unioto 24

Chillicothe Zane Trace 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 36

Cin. Deer Park 30, New Richmond 22

Cin. Winton Woods 59, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43

Columbiana 43, Canfield S. Range 27

Columbus South 42, Wickliffe 35

Dawson-Bryant High School 42, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35

Day. Oakwood 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 43

Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 40

Grafton Midview 58, Vermilion 44

Greenfield McClain 46, Leesburg Fairfield 32

Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, Westerville N. 38

Hubbard 43, Jefferson Area 30

Kettering Fairmont 60, Hamilton 20

Kinsman Badger 65, Brookfield 23

Madison 66, Burton Berkshire 54

Malvern 58, Lisbon David Anderson 32

Marietta 67, Can. Glenoak 35

Massillon Perry 44, Louisville 36

Medina Buckeye 56, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 28

Middlefield Cardinal 35, Southington Chalker 24

Mineral Ridge 54, Struthers 53

Monroe 36, Oxford Talawanda 30, OT

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Vienna Mathews 33

Orrville 49, Sullivan Black River 13

Piketon 57, Southeastern 45

Racine Southern 41, Bidwell River Valley 40

Salem 75, Alliance 13

Sandusky 61, Milan Edison 43

Stewart Federal Hocking 67, New Lexington 33

Strasburg 71, Navarre Fairless 48

Toronto 51, Rayland Buckeye 29

Wadsworth 41, Cle. St. Joseph 32

Warren Champion 48, Geneva 37

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38, Sardinia Eastern Brown 35

Waverly 45, Jackson 30

Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Youngs. Mooney 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

