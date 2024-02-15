Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Eastern 77, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68

Cin. Finneytown 48, Day. Miami Valley 46

Cle. Glenville 64, Cle. Rhodes 46

Cle. St Ignatius 76, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42

Crown City S. Gallia 61, Latham Western 43

McDermott Scioto NW 63, Oak Hill 33

Oregon Stritch 52, Northwood 38

Williamsburg 75, Blanchester 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

