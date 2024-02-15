Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Eastern 77, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68
Cin. Finneytown 48, Day. Miami Valley 46
Cle. Glenville 64, Cle. Rhodes 46
Cle. St Ignatius 76, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42
Crown City S. Gallia 61, Latham Western 43
McDermott Scioto NW 63, Oak Hill 33
Oregon Stritch 52, Northwood 38
Williamsburg 75, Blanchester 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
