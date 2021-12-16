Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Perry 64
Beachwood 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 47
Bloomdale Elmwood 71, N. Baltimore 45
Burton Berkshire 41, Mantua Crestwood 36
Chagrin Falls 50, Orange 29
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 64, Cin. SCPA 39
Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 55
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Morrow Little Miami 38
Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Independence 51
Utica 60, Zanesville 44
Wickliffe 60, Orwell Grand Valley 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
