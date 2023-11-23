Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grantsville 67, North Sanpete 40

Judge Memorial 69, Stansbury 52

Pleasant Grove Tournament=

Alta 71, American Fork 60

Pleasant Grove 93, Jordan 72

Springville 58, Cyprus 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
2
Cincinnati customs officers seize fake watch that replicated one worth...
3
2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West...
4
Newest Miami University building marks end of historic construction...
5
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top