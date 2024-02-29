Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Lewis Center Olentangy 79, Reynoldsburg 68
Pickerington Cent. 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 25
Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 34
Division II=
Region 5=
Aurora 39, Ashtabula Edgewood 29
Beloit W. Branch 70, Chagrin Falls 19
Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Mantua Crestwood 32
Streetsboro 59, Elyria Cath. 52
Region 6=
Richwood N. Union 54, Heath 41
Warren Howland 61, Burton Berkshire 33
Region 7=
Carrollton 60, New Concord John Glenn 54
Millersburg W. Holmes 24, Dover 19
Proctorville Fairland 64, Chillicothe Unioto 27
Steubenville 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 51
Region 8=
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Caledonia River Valley 34
Division III=
Region 9=
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Massillon Tuslaw 44
Doylestown Chippewa 69, Ravenna SE 26
Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 39
Warrensville Hts. 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 32
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48
Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Bellaire 27
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Can. Cent. Cath. 19
Loudonville 65, Lowellville 17
New Middletown Spring. 40, Kinsman Badger 38
Richmond Hts. 61, Newton Falls 10
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 45, Strasburg 36
Waterford 57, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24
Region 16=
Botkins 36, Jackson Center 33
Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, New Madison Tri-Village 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/