Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 86, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 64

Fitch 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 48

Fredericktown 73, Mt. Gilead 50

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Mantua Crestwood 54

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 84, W. Union 50

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Avon 67, Strongsville 65

Avon Lake def. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, forfeit

Grafton Midview def. N. Royalton, forfeit

Medina Highland 49, Elyria 46

Oregon Clay 59, Bowling Green 45

Parma 61, Twinsburg 44

Parma Normandy 48, N. Ridgeville 35

Tol. St. Francis 57, Tol. Whitmer 52

Region 2=

Austintown Fitch 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 48

Dover 48, Aurora 30

Euclid 90, Painesville Riverside 65

Hudson 40, Stow-Munroe Falls 32

Hunting Valley University 56, Akr. North 46

Lyndhurst Brush 42, Willoughby S. 34

Madison 53, Kent Roosevelt 36

Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 45

Massillon Perry 64, Alliance 61

Mayfield 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 58

Mentor 94, Eastlake North 41

N. Can. Hoover 44, Uniontown Lake 40

Westlake 71, Akr. Firestone 49

Region 4=

Beavercreek 64, Vandalia Butler 62

Centerville 78, Day. Belmont 28

Cin. St. Xavier 75, Cin. Colerain 40

Cin. Turpin 28, Cin. Oak Hills 21, OT

Huber Hts. Wayne 68, Clayton Northmont 47

Lebanon 66, Franklin 59

Division II=

Region 7=

Byesville Meadowbrook 68, Warsaw River View 54

Cambridge 59, Steubenville 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, New Concord John Glenn 44

E. Liverpool 81, Philo 68

Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Zanesville Maysville 39

Minerva 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48

New Philadelphia 60, Lisbon Beaver 25

St. Clairsville 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Region 8=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 74, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 29

Division III=

Region 10=

Amanda-Clearcreek def. Cols. Africentric, forfeit

Ashland Crestview 64, Elmore Woodmore 57

Bishop Ready 66, Marion Elgin 43

Bloomdale Elmwood 52, Attica Seneca E. 49

Bluffton 41, Defiance Tinora 38

Centerburg 68, North Intl 47

Coldwater 40, Paulding 38

Johnstown 71, Marion Pleasant 34

Kansas Lakota 48, Bucyrus 46

Liberty Center 35, Delta 20

Lima Bath 48, Delphos Jefferson 40

Millbury Lake 48, Northwood 37

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 56

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Tol. Maumee Valley 38

Sherwood Fairview 41, Harrod Allen E. 21

Swanton 52, Genoa Area 36

Tontogany Otsego 39, Metamora Evergreen 36

Van Buren 44, Bucyrus Wynford 43

Willard 64, Milan Edison 40

Region 11=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 68, Cols. KIPP 46

Gahanna Cols. Academy 60, Johnstown Northridge 56

Worthington Christian 73, W. Jefferson 26

Region 12=

Cin. Summit Country Day 52, Middletown Madison Senior 38

Georgetown 45, Cin. Clark Montessori 28

Jamestown Greeneview 45, Cin. Finneytown 28

Division IV=

Region 13=

Crestline 60, New London 45

Plymouth 57, Monroeville 54

Region 14=

Cory-Rawson 44, Miller City 41

Defiance Ayersville 53, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 41

Delphos St. John's 56, Leipsic 44

Dola Hardin Northern 67, Gibsonburg 51

Fremont St. Joseph 64, Arlington 46

Hicksville 52, Pettisville 47

Holgate 44, Edgerton 37

Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 31

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 58, Rockford Parkway 54

New Bremen 64, Ada 46

Pioneer N. Central 48, Edon 43

Sycamore Mohawk 48, New Riegel 42, OT

Region 15=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 50, Portsmouth Clay 45

Crown City S. Gallia 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Franklin Furnace Green 61, Racine Southern 56

Granville Christian 52, Groveport Madison Christian 36

Latham Western 60, Reedsville Eastern 34

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Corning Miller 36

Waterford 74, Manchester 54

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68, Beaver Eastern 54

Region 16=

Cedarville 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40

Delaware Christian 45, Morral Ridgedale 35

Spring. Cath. Cent. 64, Yellow Springs 40

