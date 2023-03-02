X
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Kings Mills Kings 49, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Cols. Africentric 49, Cin. Country Day 40

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Warrensville Hts. 60

Oregon Stritch 53, Castalia Margaretta 50

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Garrettsville Garfield 41

Wheelersburg 49, Belmont Union Local 47

Division IV=

Regional Semifinal=

Columbus Grove 40, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32

Tol. Christian 50, Convoy Crestview 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

