Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Goshen 63, Creek Wood, Tenn. 49
Prosser, Wash. 56, Avon Lake 33
Stingrays Seacrest Country Day Naples FL, Fla. 49, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
