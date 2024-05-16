Wednesday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2
Delaware Hayes 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 13, Grove City Central Crossing 3
Sunbury Big Walnut 4, Cols. DeSales 1
Westerville North 2, Thomas Worthington 1
Region 3
Oregon Clay 11, Norwalk 0
Perrysburg 11, Tol. Start 1
Sylvania Northview 9, Tol. Waite 0
Tol. St. Francis 5, Findlay 1
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10, Lima Sr. 0
Region 4
Region 5
Bellevue 2, Mansfield Sr. 1
Bowling Green 6, Tol. Cent. Cath. 5
Clyde 10, Mansfield Madison 2
Elyria Cath. 5, LaGrange Keystone 2
Norton 19, Cle. Benedictine 0
Oberlin Firelands 11, Parma Padua 0
Tallmadge 10, Rocky River 0
Vermillion 2, Sandusky 1
Wauseon 11, Rossford 1
Region 7
Jackson 7, Bidwell River Valley 0
New Lexington 11, Greenfield McClain 0
The Plains Athens 7, Pomeroy Meigs 1
Washington C.H. 4, Vincent Warren 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 1, Circleville 0
Region 8
Cin. McNicholas 5, Blanchester 0
Cin. Mt. Healthy 11, Cin. Shroder 4
Cin. Wyoming 9, Norwood 0
Day. Northridge 22, Day. Ponitz 0
Franklin 5, Wilmington 4
Greenville 2, Eaton 1
Middletown Fenwick 7, New Carlisle Tecumseh 5
Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0
Trotwood-Madison 16, Day. Meadowdale 9
Division III
Region 9
Akr. Manchester 9, West Salem Northwestern 6
Apple Creek Waynedale 6, Rootstown 0
Burton Berkshire 6, Newton Falls 1
Canfield S. Range 7, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Chagrin Falls 5, Kirtland 3
Columbia Station Columbia 5, Rittman 0
Creston Norwayne 10, Brooklyn 0
Doylestown Chippewa 6, Independence 3
Garrettsville Garfield 3, Wickliffe 2
Leavittsburg LaBrae 7, Cortland Lakeview 3
Perry 8, Warren Champion 4
Sullivan Black River 8, Navarre Fairless 0
Region 10
Archbold 10, Northwood 0
Ashland Crestview 7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 2
Bloomdale Elmwood 5, Spencerville 3
Bluffton 5, Carey 0
Castalia Margaretta 9, Elmore Woodmore 0
Howard E. Knox 3, Grandview Hts. 0
Kansas Lakota 10, Port Clinton 0
Metamora Evergeen 7, Liberty Center 2
Sherwood Fairview 7, Swanton 4
Tontogaany Otsego 4, Paulding 1
Van Buren 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Region 11
Barnesville 2, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Belmont Union Local 1
Region 12
Anna 4, New Lebanon Dixie 3
Cin. Country Day 7, Middletown Madison 2
Division IV
Region 14
Arlington 8, Cory-Rawson 0
Fort Recovery 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 2
Lima Cent. Cath. 5, Lima Temple Christian 1
Lima Perry 3, New Knoxville 0
Pandora-Gilboa 3, Ada 1
Rockford Parkway 10, New Bremen 1
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 7, Malvern 1
Caldwell 7, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 6
Toronto 10, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3
Region 16
Bradford 6, DeGraff Riverside 0
Cedarville 13, Legacy Christian 3
Fayetteville-Perry 11, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 0
Felicity-Franklin 8, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6
Ft. Loramie 7, Spring. Cath. Central 1
Pleasant Hill Newton 7, Botkins 1
Russia 10, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14, Sidney Fairlawn 1