X

Wednesday's Scores

news | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Bedford 61, Brunswick 47

Cle. St. Ignatius def. Amherst Steele, forfeit

Lakewood St. Edward 72, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50

Lorain 64, Garfield Hts. 58

Region 2=

Can. McKinley 80, Euclid 60

Cle. Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 53

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50, Akr. Hoban 42

Massillon Jackson 51, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Medina 42, Copley 35

Mentor 81, Dover 56

N. Can. Hoover 45, Green 42

Solon 69, Massillon 59

Region 3=

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Cols. Northland 45

Hilliard Bradley 41, Westerville S. 37

Newark 53, Thomas Worthington 45

Pickerington Cent. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Pickerington N. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54

Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Reynoldsburg 57, Dublin Coffman 56

Westerville Cent. 44, Hilliard Davidson 39

Division II=

Region 6=

Lima Shawnee 56, Defiance 38

Norwalk 66, Ontario 62, OT

Shelby 75, Huron 49

St. Marys Memorial 58, Wauseon 43

Tiffin Columbian 52, Sandusky 45

Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Rossford 58

Region 7=

Byesville Meadowbrook 59, New Philadelphia 42

Cambridge 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 34

Cols. DeSales 65, South 33

Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bloom-Carroll 27

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 43, Cols. Beechcroft 39, 2OT

Heath 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Division III=

Region 9=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 41, Canfield S. Range 40

Division IV=

Region 15=

Glouster Trimble 64, Peebles 56

Leesburg Fairfield 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 56

Lucasville Valley 79, Latham Western 35

New Boston Glenwood 62, S. Webster 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.