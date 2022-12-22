dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Bishop Watterson 64, Worthington Kilbourne 27

Brooklyn 57, Independence 43

Cin. McNicholas 62, Cin. Hughes 47

Cin. Riverview East 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 53

Cin. Wyoming 63, Batavia 34

Columbus Grove 60, Van Buren 48

Defiance 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 44

Dover 50, Uniontown Lake 42

E. Palestine 45, Campbell Memorial 35

Elida 65, Lima Perry 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Wapakoneta 43

Fredericktown 66, Lucas 55

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Chagrin Falls 36

Green 56, Massillon 39

Hamilton 69, Scott, Ky. 51

Kenton 45, Cin. Elder 29

Kirtland 56, Wickliffe 47

Lakewood St. Edward 86, Reynoldsburg 68

Macedonia Nordonia 55, Warren Champion 42

McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 40

New Hope Christian 69, Shekinah Christian 48

Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Newark 39

Proctorville Fairland 63, Thornville Sheridan 45

Richfield Revere 69, Bay Village Bay 52

Richmond Hts. 72, Chesterland W. Geauga 20

Sandusky Perkins 73, Sandusky St. Mary 57

Simon Kenton, Ky. 45, Cin. Elder 29

St. Augustine, Calif. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54

Willard 63, Milan Edison 42

Worthington Christian 72, Utica 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County auditor found guilty on one felony count
2
Fatal Clark County crash under investigation
3
Jurors to decide fate of Butler County auditor as deliberations...
4
Joe Burrplow: West Chester announces snow plow name contest winners
5
NeuroFit Gym offers exercise for people with brain disorders, spinal...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top