Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon Lake 68, Brunswick 52

Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Greenfield McClain 34

Castalia Margaretta 60, Collins Western Reserve 22

Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Independence 40

Cols. Marion-Franklin 53, Cols. Centennial 43

Cols. Whetstone 54, Cols. Cristo Rey 28

Day. Oakwood 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45

Delaware Hayes 59, Delaware Buckeye Valley 51

Eastlake North 82, Orange 58

Fayetteville-Perry 72, Felicity-Franklin 60

Findlay 54, Holland Springfield 51

Fremont St. Joseph 57, N. Baltimore 37

Grafton Midview 61, LaGrange Keystone 45

Huron 59, Sandusky St. Mary 45

Huron 75, Tol. Whitmer 69

Johnstown 64, Worthington Christian 48

Johnstown Northridge 58, Fredericktown 32

Kalida 67, Rossford 59

Lakewood 43, Millersport 38

Lancaster 45, Ashville Teays Valley 44

Madison 56, Geneva 50

Marion Harding 62, Galloway Westland 40

Massillon Perry 58, Louisville 54

Miamisburg 52, Franklin 40

Middlefield Cardinal 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 61

Milford Center Fairbanks 49, Marion Pleasant 46

Morral Ridgedale 58, N. Lewisburg Triad 57

Mt. Vernon 57, Centerburg 39

New Lexington 62, Sugar Grove Berne Union 22

New Riegel 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

S. Point 74, Circleville 43

Salineville Southern 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18

Sandusky 79, Elyria 76

Stow-Munroe Falls 58, Massillon Jackson 48

Strasburg-Franklin 54, Orrville 47

Toronto 64, Bridgeport 42

Vanlue 68, Kansas Lakota 54

Vienna Mathews 61, Hubbard 44

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Chillicothe Unioto 46

Wickliffe 58, Fairport Harbor Harding 54

Willard 63, Upper Sandusky 51

Williamsport Westfall 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, New Matamoras Frontier 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

