Wednesday's Scores

Cols. St. Charles 7, Newark 1

Delaware Hayes at Hilliard Darby, ppd. To May 19.

Dublin Jerome at Mount Vernon, ppd. To May 19.

Dublin Scioto at Westerville North, ppd. To May 19.

Gahanna Lincoln 9, Ashville Teays Valley 2

Grove City 10, Hilliard Bradley 0

Grove City Central Crossing 6, Pickerington North 4

Hilliard Davidson 7, Worthington Kilbourne 2

Lancaster 2, Westerville S. 1

Lewis Center Olentangy 10, Cols. Whetstone 1

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 4, Thomas Worthington 1

New Albany 2, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6, Pickerington Central 2

Powell Olentangy Liberty 2, Marion Harding 0

Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington, ppd. To May 19.

Region 3

Fremont Ross at Findlay, ppd. To May 19.

Mansfield Madison at Perrysburg, ppd. To May 19.

Sylvania Southview at Tol. St. Francis, ppd. To May 19.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 11, Lima Sr. 1

Division II

Region 5

Can. South 8, Alliance Marlington 1

Canal Fulton Northwest at Parma Hts. Holy Name, ppd. To May 19.

Canfield 10, Poland Seminary 0

Cle. Benedictine at Lodi Cloverleaf, ppd. To May 19.

CVCA 14, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Hunting Valley University 11, Navarre Fairless 1

Louisville 8, Struthers 0

Mogadore Field 4, Cortland Lakeview 0

Niles McKinley 5, Geneva 3

Richfield Revere at St. Vincent-St. Mary, ppd. To May 19.

Salem 12, Girard 0

Streetsboro 5, Beloit W. Branch 4

Warren Howland at Chardon, ppd. To May 19.

Region 6

Chillicothe Unioto 12, Hillsboro 2

Circleville 9, Jackson 2

Thornvillle Sheridan 5, Vincent Warren 2

Washington C.H. 10, New Lexington 1

Division III

Region 9

Akr. Manchester 6, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Apple Creek Waynedale 13, Brooklyn 0

Canfield S. Range 10, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0

Columbiana 3, Jefferson Area 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity at Elyria Cath., ppd. To May 19.

Gates Mills Hawken 12, West Salem Northwestern 2

Leavittsburg LaBrae at Middlefield Cardinal, ppd. To May 19.

New Middletown Spring. 9, Columbiana Crestview 5

Orrville at Gates Mills Gilmour, ppd. To May 19.

Rootstown 5, Garrettsville Garfield 3

Smithville 5, Creston Norwayne 4

Warren Champion 5, Burton Berkshire 1

Youngs. Mooney 10, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Youngs. Ursuline 8, Atwater Waterloo 4

Region 10

Bloomdale Elmwood at Minster, ppd. To May 19.

Bucyrus at Genoa Area, ppd. To May 19.

Delta at Tol. Ottawa Hills, ppd. To May 19.

Elmore Woodmore at Bucyrus Wynford, ppd. To May 19.

Lima Bath at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, ppd. To May 19.

Millbury Lake at Van Buren, ppd. To May 19.

N. Robinson Col. Crawford at Ashland Crestview, ppd. To May 19.

Northwood at Archbold, ppd. To May 19.

Oak Harbor at Attica Seneca E., ppd. To May 19.

Paulding at Liberty Center, ppd. To May 19.

Rockford Parkway at Bluffton, ppd. To May 19.

Swanton at Metamora Evergeen, ppd. To May 19.

Region 12

Casstown Miami East at Arcanum, ppd. To May 19.

Cin. Country Day at Cin. Summit Country Day, ppd. To May 19.

Cin. Deer Park at Carlisle, ppd. To May 19.

Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 25, Cin. North College Hill 1

Cin. Madeira at Williamsburg, ppd. To May 19.

Cin. McNicholas at Cin Mariemont, ppd. To May 19.

Covington at Tipp City Bethel, ppd. To May 19.

Jamestown Greeneview 11, Spring. Greenon 0

Mechanisburg 12, New Paris National Trail 2

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13, Sabina E. Clinton 2

Division IV

Region 13

Louisville Aquinas 7, Wellsville 0

Region 15

Cardinton-Lincoln 10, Delaware Christian 2

Granville Christian 8, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 2

Newark Cath. 11, Shekinah Christian 0

Region 16

Botkins at Pleasant Hill Newton, ppd. To May 19.

Cin. Christian 14, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 0

Day. Christian 5, Cedarville 4

Fairfield Christian 4, Tree of Life 1

Fayetteville-Perry 11, Hamilton New Miami 0

Groveport-Madison Christian 12, Grove City Christian 8

Howard E. Knox 20, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

S. Charleston SE 7, Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 2