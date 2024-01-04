Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Brookfield 50

Atwater Waterloo 57, Windham 44, OT

Avon 57, Westlake 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 59, St. Marys, W.Va. 43

Campbell Memorial 50, Girard 40

Chagrin Falls 68, Chardon 44

Cin. Deer Park 59, Cin. N. College Hill 55

Circleville 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Circleville Logan Elm 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45

Clayton Northmont 59, Sidney 47

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 73, Chardon NDCL 58

Coal Grove 54, Raceland, Ky. 53, OT

Cols. DeSales 76, Cols. Mifflin 49

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Hebron Lakewood 35

Day. Miami Valley 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 43

E. Cle. Shaw 63, Cle. JFK 60

E. Palestine 51, Sebring McKinley 50

Fairport Harbor Harding 93, Conneaut 66

Garrettsville Garfield 57, Burton Berkshire 53

Geneva 53, Kirtland 51

Leavittsburg LaBrae 68, Hubbard 54

Leetonia 66, Warren Lordstown 39

Lima Perry 81, Eastlake North 71

Medina 53, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42

Minerva 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 44

Mogadore 63, Akr. North 47

Morral Ridgedale 57, Howard E. Knox 52

Nelsonville-York 43, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Newark Licking Valley 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Newcomerstown 51, Beallsville 33

Rocky River Lutheran W. 78, Orange 41

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Hillsboro 47

Warren JFK 78, Kinsman Badger 41

