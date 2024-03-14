Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
Regional Semifinal=
Division III=
Camden Preble Shawnee 57, New Madison Tri-Village 48
Castalia Margaretta 69, Worthington Christian 59
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 90, Fairview 49
Malvern 58, McDermott Scioto NW 52
Division I=
Centerville 60, Hamilton 35
Cle. St Ignatius 87, Massillon Jackson 63
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Newark 42
Tol. Whitmer 55, Toledo St John's Jesuit 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Kroger-Albertsons deal could change how mergers are evaluated
2
Fitton Center to host Reds legend in ‘An Evening with Marty Brennaman’
3
Astro-tourism: Chasing eclipses, meteor showers and elusive dark skies...
4
Former Catholic Central teacher indicted on sexual battery against...
5
Man found dead in Middletown was hit by train accidentally, according...