Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Championships=

Regional Semifinal=

Division III=

Camden Preble Shawnee 57, New Madison Tri-Village 48

Castalia Margaretta 69, Worthington Christian 59

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 90, Fairview 49

Malvern 58, McDermott Scioto NW 52

Division I=

Centerville 60, Hamilton 35

Cle. St Ignatius 87, Massillon Jackson 63

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Newark 42

Tol. Whitmer 55, Toledo St John's Jesuit 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

