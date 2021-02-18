X

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 76, Mentor Lake Cath. 70

Avon 64, Avon Lake 49

Batavia Clermont NE 57, Georgetown 52

Bethel-Tate 48, Williamsburg 42

Bishop Hartley 42, Johnstown 41

Bishop Watterson 64, South 40

Bloomdale Elmwood 51, Pemberville Eastwood 45

Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 55

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, E. Liverpool 60

Caledonia River Valley 71, Shelby 68

Cambridge 48, Marietta 45

Can. Glenoak 70, Kent Roosevelt 50

Carey 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43

Carrollton 52, Lisbon Beaver 48

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 90, Blanchester 57

Cle. Cent. Cath. 63, Westlake 55

Cols. Whetstone 55, Cols. Centennial 50

Columbus Grove 67, Ft. Jennings 53

Crestline 67, Bucyrus 46

Findlay 49, Tol. St. John's 48

Fostoria 75, New Riegel 63

Genoa Area 45, Tontogany Otsego 37

Gibsonburg 42, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, St. Clairsville 51

Grove City 53, Hilliard Darby 40

Grove City Cent. Crossing 75, West 54

Hannibal River 44, St. Clairsville 40

Hilliard Davidson 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 41

Lima Sr. 60, Tol. St. Francis 44

London 48, Dublin Scioto 41

Loudonville 76, Richmond Hts. 37

Lyndhurst Brush 85, Willoughby S. 46

Massillon 69, Warren Harding 32

Mentor 97, Euclid 71

Middlefield Cardinal 65, Kinsman Badger 56

Morral Ridgedale 40, Bucyrus Wynford 39, OT

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Arlington 40

Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, New Richmond 37

Mt. Vernon 52, Lexington 47

N. Can. Hoover 47, New Philadelphia 36

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 70, Galion Northmor 40

New Concord John Glenn 55, Warsaw River View 52

New Lexington 43, Coshocton 29

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Galion 26

Newark 59, Lancaster 40

Painesville Harvey 51, Kirtland 49

Parma Padua 63, Akr. Ellet 46

Peebles 67, Lynchburg-Clay 57

Plymouth 39, New London 36

Powell Olentangy Liberty 65, Cols. DeSales 51

Racine Southern 55, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Ravenna 60, Mogadore 55

Rayland Buckeye 64, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62

Tiffin Calvert 78, Sandusky St. Mary 48

Westerville N. 48, Delaware Hayes 42

Westerville S. 74, Canal Winchester 64

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Martins Ferry 51

Zanesville W. Muskingum 75, Crooksville 64

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Corning Miller vs. Waterford, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

