Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 76, Mentor Lake Cath. 70
Avon 64, Avon Lake 49
Batavia Clermont NE 57, Georgetown 52
Bethel-Tate 48, Williamsburg 42
Bishop Hartley 42, Johnstown 41
Bishop Watterson 64, South 40
Bloomdale Elmwood 51, Pemberville Eastwood 45
Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 55
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, E. Liverpool 60
Caledonia River Valley 71, Shelby 68
Cambridge 48, Marietta 45
Can. Glenoak 70, Kent Roosevelt 50
Carey 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43
Carrollton 52, Lisbon Beaver 48
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 90, Blanchester 57
Cle. Cent. Cath. 63, Westlake 55
Cols. Whetstone 55, Cols. Centennial 50
Columbus Grove 67, Ft. Jennings 53
Crestline 67, Bucyrus 46
Findlay 49, Tol. St. John's 48
Fostoria 75, New Riegel 63
Genoa Area 45, Tontogany Otsego 37
Gibsonburg 42, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, St. Clairsville 51
Grove City 53, Hilliard Darby 40
Grove City Cent. Crossing 75, West 54
Hannibal River 44, St. Clairsville 40
Hilliard Davidson 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 41
Lima Sr. 60, Tol. St. Francis 44
London 48, Dublin Scioto 41
Loudonville 76, Richmond Hts. 37
Lyndhurst Brush 85, Willoughby S. 46
Massillon 69, Warren Harding 32
Mentor 97, Euclid 71
Middlefield Cardinal 65, Kinsman Badger 56
Morral Ridgedale 40, Bucyrus Wynford 39, OT
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Arlington 40
Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, New Richmond 37
Mt. Vernon 52, Lexington 47
N. Can. Hoover 47, New Philadelphia 36
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 70, Galion Northmor 40
New Concord John Glenn 55, Warsaw River View 52
New Lexington 43, Coshocton 29
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Galion 26
Newark 59, Lancaster 40
Painesville Harvey 51, Kirtland 49
Parma Padua 63, Akr. Ellet 46
Peebles 67, Lynchburg-Clay 57
Plymouth 39, New London 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 65, Cols. DeSales 51
Racine Southern 55, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Ravenna 60, Mogadore 55
Rayland Buckeye 64, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62
Tiffin Calvert 78, Sandusky St. Mary 48
Westerville N. 48, Delaware Hayes 42
Westerville S. 74, Canal Winchester 64
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Martins Ferry 51
Zanesville W. Muskingum 75, Crooksville 64
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Corning Miller vs. Waterford, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/