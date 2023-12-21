Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 69, East 61
Bishop Hartley 56, Dublin Jerome 31
Bluffton 67, Carey 36
Bridgeport 77, Hundred, W.Va. 58
Cin. Aiken 66, Conner, Ky. 53
Floyd Central, Ky. 71, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69
Kirtland 61, Wickliffe 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Newark Licking Valley 46
Mantua Crestwood 78, Middlefield Cardinal 53
Mineral Ridge 74, Warren Lordstown 40
Sycamore Mohawk 73, Dola Hardin Northern 40
Tiffin Columbian 72, Tol. Waite 47
Warren Harding 54, Alliance 45
Warren JFK 79, Bristol 65
KSA Pre-Holiday Tournament=
Louisville 31, Farmington, Utah 25
