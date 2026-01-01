Wednesday's Scores

Breaking: Dayton community center, mosque damaged in reported break-in

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Hughes 48, Gainesville, Fla. 44

Cin. McNicholas 52, Cin. Walnut Hills 48

Cols. DeSales 68, Cols. Eastmoor 34

East Ridge, Ky. 66, Cin. Shroder 64

Ensworth, Tenn. 60, Springboro 57

Gates Mills Gilmour 66, Willoughby S. 32

Jasper, Ala. 61, Goshen 56

Loveland 64, North Henderson, N.C. 48

Marysville 52, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50

McKeel Academy, Fla. 51, Medina Christian Academy 42

Rockhurst, Mo. 56, Toledo St John's Jesuit 35

St. Xavier (OH) 61, Canisius, N.Y. 33

Versailles 65, Lewistown Indian Lake 35

___

