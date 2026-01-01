Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Hughes 48, Gainesville, Fla. 44
Cin. McNicholas 52, Cin. Walnut Hills 48
Cols. DeSales 68, Cols. Eastmoor 34
East Ridge, Ky. 66, Cin. Shroder 64
Ensworth, Tenn. 60, Springboro 57
Gates Mills Gilmour 66, Willoughby S. 32
Jasper, Ala. 61, Goshen 56
Loveland 64, North Henderson, N.C. 48
Marysville 52, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50
McKeel Academy, Fla. 51, Medina Christian Academy 42
Rockhurst, Mo. 56, Toledo St John's Jesuit 35
St. Xavier (OH) 61, Canisius, N.Y. 33
Versailles 65, Lewistown Indian Lake 35
