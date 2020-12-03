Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 42, Orrville 38
Alliance Marlington 51, Can. South 42
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 62, Spring. Shawnee 13
Beloit W. Branch 55, Alliance 22
Bloom-Carroll 58, Howard E. Knox 38
Can. Cent. Cath. 40, Akr. Springfield 36
Can. Glenoak 65, Massillon Perry 58
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Sparta Highland 29
Cedarville 41, S. Charleston SE 30
Cin. Mt. Healthy 55, Cin. Withrow 50
Cin. N. College Hill 34, Cin. Clark Montessori 18
Cin. Purcell Marian 42, Hamilton Badin 34
Cin. Turpin 55, Kings Mills Kings 49
Cin. Western Hills 32, Cin. Aiken 20
Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 48
Cuyahoga Falls 49, N. Royalton 38
Day. Carroll 37, Bishop Fenwick 23
Dover 47, Carrollton 35
Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Warsaw River View 18
Green 72, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64
Hillsboro 44, Washington C.H. 38
Jeromesville Hillsdale 70, Plymouth 49
Kettering Alter 51, Day. Chaminade Julienne 24
Lancaster 54, Athens 36
Lebanon 74, Cin. Anderson 20
Leesburg Fairfield 75, Lees Creek E. Clinton 65
Loudonville 80, Atwater Waterloo 41
Loveland 58, Cin. Winton Woods 32
Mason 70, Cin. Oak Hills 45
Massillon Tuslaw 24, Navarre Fairless 16
McArthur Vinton County 61, Vincent Warren 50
Mechanicsburg 57, Spring. Greenon 28
Medina Highland 54, Barberton 21
Miamisburg 47, Bellbrook 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 31, Spring. NE 13
Mt. Gilead 51, Galion Northmor 42
N. Can. Hoover 50, Massillon Jackson 41
New Carlisle Tecumseh 87, Lewistown Indian Lake 36
Norton 52, Medina 49
Philo 48, Crooksville 35
STVM 49, Cle. St. Joseph 39
Salem 46, Poland Seminary 41
Sidney 56, Fairborn 36
Springboro 34, Beavercreek 20
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 79, Cin. McNicholas 47
Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Riverside Stebbins 17
Troy 54, Greenville 38
Union Co., Ind. 50, Oxford Talawanda 47
Vandalia Butler 52, Piqua 37
W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Hamilton 26
Wadsworth 50, Hudson 31
Waverly 56, S. Webster 50
Williamsport Westfall 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 44
Worthington Christian 70, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31
Zanesville Maysville 78, Byesville Meadowbrook 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avon Lake vs. Olmsted Falls, ccd.
Avon vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.
Bay Village Bay vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Bedford vs. Lorain, ccd.
Berea-Midpark vs. Olmsted Falls, ccd.
Bishop Watterson vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail, ccd.
Caldwell vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ccd.
Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.
Chillicothe vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.
Cin. Colerain vs. Middletown, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.
Cin. Madeira vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.
Clayton Northmont vs. Kettering Fairmont, ccd.
Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.
Cols. Bexley vs. Gahanna Cols. Academy, ccd.
Columbia Station Columbia vs. Oberlin, ccd.
Danville vs. Centerburg, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Fairfield vs. Cin. Princeton, ccd.
Fairview vs. Parma, ccd.
Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. Rootstown, ccd.
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. vs. Cin. Sycamore, ccd.
Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna, ppd. to Dec 11th.
Mechanicsburg vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.
Miamisburg vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, ccd.
New Concord John Glenn vs. Coshocton, ccd.
Richwood N. Union vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, ccd.
Rocky River Magnificat vs. Strongsville, ccd.
Rocky River vs. Elyria Cath., ccd.
Shadyside vs. Bridgeport, ppd.
Sheffield Brookside vs. Sullivan Black River, ccd.
Solon vs. Brunswick, ccd.
Springfield vs. Centerville, ccd.
Uniontown Lake vs. Can. McKinley, ccd.
Warren Howland vs. Warren Champion, ccd.
Wellston vs. Corning Miller, ccd.
Westlake vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.
Windham vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.
Wooster Triway vs. Canal Fulton Northwest, ccd.
Youngs. Mooney vs. Austintown Fitch, ccd.
.___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/