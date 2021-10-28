Wednesday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Ellet 41, Akr. Springfield 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
