Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 51, Peninsula Woodridge 44
Akr. Springfield 59, Mogadore Field 52
Ashville Teays Valley 59, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Bellevue 49, Elyria Cath. 44
Beverly Ft. Frye 63, McConnelsville Morgan 50
Bridgeport 54, New Matamoras Frontier 50
Caldwell 46, Waterford 45
Cardington-Lincoln 81, Mt Gilead 59
Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. Independence 53
Dola Hardin Northern 53, Morral Ridgedale 51
Garfield Hts. 87, Parma Hts. Holy Name 54
Lakewood 68, Independence 55
Lodi Cloverleaf 73, Ravenna 59
London 55, Cols. Bexley 45
Martins Ferry 77, Bellaire 54
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 49, Gallipolis Gallia 41
St Clairsville 77, Wintersville Indian Creek 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
