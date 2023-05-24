Wednesday's Scores

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

OhioRegional Semifinal

Austintown Fitch 2, Berea-Midpark 0

Fairfield 7, Milford 0

Holland Springfield 4, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 3

Lebanon 4, Miamisburg 3

Marysville 5, Newark 3

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3, Hilliard Bradley 1

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, North Ridgeville 2

Division II

Regional Semifinal

Alliance Marlington 12, Akr. SVSM 3

Canfield 12, Parma Hts. Holy Name 2

Chillicothe Unioto 4, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 3

Greenville 6, Cleves Taylor 1

Maumee 7, Ontario 5

Spring. Kenton Ridge 5, Marengo Highland 0

Steubenville 2, Thornville Sheridan 1

Tallmadge 7, Bryan 3

Division III

Regional Semifinal

Canfield South Range 4, Wooster Triway 3

Casstown Miami East 4, Carlisle 3

Defiance Tinora 2, Huron 0

Johnstown 4, Sherwood Fairview 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 5, West Jefferson 0

S. Webster 3, Portsmouth W. 2

Warren Champion 1, LaGrange Keystone 0

Wheelersburg 12, Byesville Meadowbrook 0

Division IV

Regional Semifinal

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9, Van Wert Lincolnview 1

Covington 9, DeGraff Riverside 1

Edgerton 3, Plymouth 2

Gibsonburg 5, Southington Chalker 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Newark Cath. 3

Rockford Parkway 2, Russia 1

Strasburg-Franklin 21, Manchester 0

Viena Mathews 9, Mogadore 4

