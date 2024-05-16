Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Amherst Steele 6, Brunswick 1

Austintown Fitch 8, Chardon 0

Painesville Riverside 6, North Canton Hoover 2

Region 2

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7, North Royalton 2

North Ridgeville 11, Richfield Revere 4

Region 3

Hilliard Bradley 10, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 6, Lewis Center Olentangy 4

Division II

Region 6

Tontogany Otsego 3, Pemberville Eastwood 0

Region 7

Chillicothe Unioto 4, Proctorville Fairland 1

Region 8

Cleves Taylor 1, Batavia 0

Franklin 3, Eaton 0

Greenville 10, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 0

Division III

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta 9, Huron 0

Defiance Tinora 2, Swanton 0

Oak Harbor 7, Liberty Center 3

Division IV

Region 13

Can. Cent. Cath. 19, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 9

Viena Mathews 10, Mineral Ridge 0

Region 16

Ansonia 5, Russia 3

Covington 6, Pleasant Hill Newton 5

Fayetteville-Perry 21, Lockland 0

New Madison Tri-Village 4, Tri-County North 2

