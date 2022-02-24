Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Bowling Green 55, Mansfield Madison 45

Brunswick 85, Cle. Lincoln W. 30

Cle. Rhodes 82, Lakewood 65

N. Ridgeville 82, Westlake 68

Shaker Hts. 60, N. Olmsted 47

Strongsville 74, Avon Lake 73

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 70, Cuyahoga Falls 34

Austintown Fitch 60, Dover 57

Berea-Midpark 63, Barberton 54

Can. McKinley 56, Painesville Harvey 16

Eastlake North 78, Madison 70

Grafton Midview 74, Avon 72

Kent Roosevelt 78, Akr. Ellet 59

Maple Hts. 59, N. Royalton 51

Mayfield 65, Willoughby S. 52

Mentor 108, Ashtabula Lakeside 50

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 73, Garfield Hts. 72

Warren Harding 56, Can. Glenoak 50

Wooster 70, Parma 55

Youngs. Boardman 59, Alliance 48

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 45, Hamilton 40

Fairfield 73, Cin. Withrow 34

Division II=

Region 6=

Celina 36, Kenton 34

Mansfield Sr. 93, Galion 45

Region 7=

Cols. Beechcroft 89, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 25

Cols. Eastmoor 85, Horizon Science 59

South 72, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28

Region 8=

Bishop Hartley 47, Granville 36

Bloom-Carroll 62, Newark Licking Valley 45

Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Day. Dunbar 53

Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Cols. Centennial 23

Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Day. Oakwood 53

Division III=

Region 10=

Bloomdale Elmwood 79, Ashland Crestview 61

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 83, Marion Pleasant 62

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Delphos Jefferson 35

Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, North Intl 39

Harrod Allen E. 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

Johnstown 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 42

Liberty Center 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 45

Metamora Evergreen 50, Tol. Maumee Valley 43

Oak Harbor 69, Bucyrus Wynford 52

Richwood N. Union 68, Mt. Gilead 31

Region 11=

Cols. Africentric 78, Cols. Cristo Rey 23

Johnstown Northridge 62, W. Jefferson 43

Milford Center Fairbanks 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

Utica 57, Fredericktown 54

Division IiI=

Region 12=

Casstown Miami E. 61, Tipp City Bethel 42

Versailles 59, New Paris National Trail 28

Division IV=

Region 13=

Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Mansfield St. Peter's 26

Lakeside Danbury 67, Mansfield Christian 49

Region 14=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, McComb 32

Carey 78, Arcadia 34

Ft. Recovery 35, Rockford Parkway 19

Gibsonburg 61, New Riegel 53

Lima Perry 61, Lima Temple Christian 25

Maria Stein Marion Local 57, New Knoxville 22

Minster 66, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Miller City 42

Pettisville 46, Gorham Fayette 35

Pioneer N. Central 63, Hicksville 60, OT

Stryker 43, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 35

Sycamore Mohawk 54, Dola Hardin Northern 45

Tol. Christian 53, Holgate 37

Region 16=

Cedarville 64, Yellow Springs 50

Fayetteville-Perry 66, Cin. College Prep. 46

RULH 62, Felicity-Franklin 47

Spring. Cath. Cent. 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Democrat Tim Ryan campaigns in Butler Co., seeks to fill Portman’s...
2
Cause of death of Springfield woman found in duplex ruled...
3
Carvana needs 900 employees; open jobs illustrate hiring landscape...
4
Plan proposed for 300 new homes in New Carlisle
5
Kings Island conducting job fair today
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top