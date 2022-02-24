Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Bowling Green 55, Mansfield Madison 45
Brunswick 85, Cle. Lincoln W. 30
Cle. Rhodes 82, Lakewood 65
N. Ridgeville 82, Westlake 68
Shaker Hts. 60, N. Olmsted 47
Strongsville 74, Avon Lake 73
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 70, Cuyahoga Falls 34
Austintown Fitch 60, Dover 57
Berea-Midpark 63, Barberton 54
Can. McKinley 56, Painesville Harvey 16
Eastlake North 78, Madison 70
Grafton Midview 74, Avon 72
Kent Roosevelt 78, Akr. Ellet 59
Maple Hts. 59, N. Royalton 51
Mayfield 65, Willoughby S. 52
Mentor 108, Ashtabula Lakeside 50
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 73, Garfield Hts. 72
Warren Harding 56, Can. Glenoak 50
Wooster 70, Parma 55
Youngs. Boardman 59, Alliance 48
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 45, Hamilton 40
Fairfield 73, Cin. Withrow 34
Division II=
Region 6=
Celina 36, Kenton 34
Mansfield Sr. 93, Galion 45
Region 7=
Cols. Beechcroft 89, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 25
Cols. Eastmoor 85, Horizon Science 59
South 72, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28
Region 8=
Bishop Hartley 47, Granville 36
Bloom-Carroll 62, Newark Licking Valley 45
Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Day. Dunbar 53
Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Cols. Centennial 23
Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Day. Oakwood 53
Division III=
Region 10=
Bloomdale Elmwood 79, Ashland Crestview 61
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 83, Marion Pleasant 62
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Delphos Jefferson 35
Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, North Intl 39
Harrod Allen E. 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 44
Johnstown 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 42
Liberty Center 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 45
Metamora Evergreen 50, Tol. Maumee Valley 43
Oak Harbor 69, Bucyrus Wynford 52
Richwood N. Union 68, Mt. Gilead 31
Region 11=
Cols. Africentric 78, Cols. Cristo Rey 23
Johnstown Northridge 62, W. Jefferson 43
Milford Center Fairbanks 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Utica 57, Fredericktown 54
Division IiI=
Region 12=
Casstown Miami E. 61, Tipp City Bethel 42
Versailles 59, New Paris National Trail 28
Division IV=
Region 13=
Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Mansfield St. Peter's 26
Lakeside Danbury 67, Mansfield Christian 49
Region 14=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, McComb 32
Carey 78, Arcadia 34
Ft. Recovery 35, Rockford Parkway 19
Gibsonburg 61, New Riegel 53
Lima Perry 61, Lima Temple Christian 25
Maria Stein Marion Local 57, New Knoxville 22
Minster 66, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Miller City 42
Pettisville 46, Gorham Fayette 35
Pioneer N. Central 63, Hicksville 60, OT
Stryker 43, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 35
Sycamore Mohawk 54, Dola Hardin Northern 45
Tol. Christian 53, Holgate 37
Region 16=
Cedarville 64, Yellow Springs 50
Fayetteville-Perry 66, Cin. College Prep. 46
RULH 62, Felicity-Franklin 47
Spring. Cath. Cent. 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/