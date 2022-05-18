dayton-daily-news logo
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Region 10

Centerburg 9, Milford Center Fairbanks 4

Region 11

Crooksville 4, Wellston 3

Portsmouth at Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. To May 19.

Division IV
Region 13

Viena Mathews 8, Brookfield 2

Region 15

Belpre at S. Webster, ppd. To May 19.

Waterford 11, Portsmouth Clay 7

