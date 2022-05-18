Wednesday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Centerburg 9, Milford Center Fairbanks 4
Crooksville 4, Wellston 3
Portsmouth at Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. To May 19.
Viena Mathews 8, Brookfield 2
Belpre at S. Webster, ppd. To May 19.
Waterford 11, Portsmouth Clay 7
