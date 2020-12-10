X

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomdale Elmwood 67, N. Baltimore 48

Cin. N. College Hill 61, Cin. Riverview East 47

Circleville 58, Athens 50

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 56, Mt. Vernon 36

Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Hebron Lakewood 25

Johnstown 51, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

S. Charleston SE 47, Spring. Greenon 43

Swanton 49, Elmore Woodmore 45

Tipp City Tippecanoe 79, Piqua 46

Uhrichsville Claymont 72, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

