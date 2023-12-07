Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 67, Mayfield 57

Bucyrus Wynford 74, Crestline 28

Circleville 55, Southeastern 47

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 87, E. Cle. Shaw 29

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Liberty Christian Academy 43

Conneaut 70, Northwestern, Pa. 55

Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Wickliffe 36

Geneva 56, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Ashville Teays Valley 55

Linsly, W.Va. 63, Vincent Warren 58

Sycamore Mohawk 72, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Fairfield enacts ban on recreational marijuana licenses, Hamilton may...
2
Global STEM academy’s new building moving forward
3
Santa Con in Springfield: How to go and support the cause
4
U.S. Sen. JD Vance opens office in Middletown - his hometown
5
3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top