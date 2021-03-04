X

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Mason 51

Mt. Notre Dame 56, Centerville 25

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Garrettsville Garfield 46

Berlin Hiland 46, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

Cin. Purcell Marian 49, Anna 44

Cols. Africentric 54, Willard 50, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Delta 21

Wheelersburg 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41

Worthington Christian 52, Waynesville 40

