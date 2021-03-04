Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Mason 51
Mt. Notre Dame 56, Centerville 25
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Garrettsville Garfield 46
Berlin Hiland 46, Beverly Ft. Frye 39
Cin. Purcell Marian 49, Anna 44
Cols. Africentric 54, Willard 50, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Delta 21
Wheelersburg 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41
Worthington Christian 52, Waynesville 40
