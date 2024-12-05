Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. Max Hayes 43

Beaver 64, Columbiana Crestview 34

Caledonia River Valley 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Centerburg 37, Utica 32

Centerville 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 44

Cin. Aiken 95, Reading 35

Cin. Princeton 53, Newport (KY), Ky. 44

Circleville 53, Washington C.H. 43

Clyde 67, Kansas Lakota 64

Cols. Centennial 78, Cols. Cristo Rey 27

Dublin Coffman 73, Cols. Beechcroft 52

Garfield Hts. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 20

Heath 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 33

Independence 62, Burton Berkshire 58

Newark Licking Valley 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55

Pomeroy Meigs 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 36

Portsmouth W. 61, Oak Hill 27

Tol. Rogers 55, Bedford, Mich. 41

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Howard E. Knox 38

Wickliffe 67, Cols. Horizon 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Madison vs. Cle. St. Martin De Porres, ppd.

Painesville Harvey vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.

