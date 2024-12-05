Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. Max Hayes 43
Beaver 64, Columbiana Crestview 34
Caledonia River Valley 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Centerburg 37, Utica 32
Centerville 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 44
Cin. Aiken 95, Reading 35
Cin. Princeton 53, Newport (KY), Ky. 44
Circleville 53, Washington C.H. 43
Clyde 67, Kansas Lakota 64
Cols. Centennial 78, Cols. Cristo Rey 27
Dublin Coffman 73, Cols. Beechcroft 52
Garfield Hts. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 20
Heath 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 33
Independence 62, Burton Berkshire 58
Newark Licking Valley 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55
Pomeroy Meigs 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 36
Portsmouth W. 61, Oak Hill 27
Tol. Rogers 55, Bedford, Mich. 41
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Howard E. Knox 38
Wickliffe 67, Cols. Horizon 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison vs. Cle. St. Martin De Porres, ppd.
Painesville Harvey vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/