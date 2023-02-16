X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ready 77, Worthington Christian 36

Can. McKinley 71, Akr. East 61

Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Bloom-Carroll 42

Lewis Center Olentangy 69, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Cin. Finneytown 72, Williamsburg 58

Cin. Madeira 65, Cin. Deer Park 46

Cin. Seven Hills 60, Norwood 46

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 66, Fairborn 24

Cin. Withrow 63, Cin. Colerain 27

Milford 52, Cin. Oak Hills 44

Monroe 64, Xenia 57

Sidney 54, Vandalia Butler 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield police investigate racial incident involving elementary...
2
3 women indicted for allegedly attempting to set fire to a Monroe nail...
3
Amtrak passenger rail map shows potential Hamilton stop
4
Kettering Health to be exclusive healthcare provider for Spooky Nook...
5
Cleveland-Cliffs announces record $23 billion in revenues in 2022
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top