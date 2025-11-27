Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local 65, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38
Can. South 27, Louisville 24
Crooksville 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 45
Crown City S. Gallia 58, Pomeroy Meigs 23
Delaware Buckeye Valley 37, Hayes 29
Dublin Coffman 50, Dublin Jerome 42
Gahanna Lincoln 59, Whitehall-Yearling 20
Garfield Hts. Trinity 58, Cle. Hay 44
Goshen 62, Hillsboro 57
Grafton Midview 53, Vermilion 43
Kinsman Badger 26, Brookfield 24
Lisbon David Anderson 47, Bridgeport 23
Mineral Ridge 57, Struthers 22
Monroe 44, Middletown Madison 21
Navarre Fairless 43, Alliance Marlington 33
Richmond Edison 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34
Rocky River Magnificat 39, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
STVM 56, Peninsula Woodridge 16
Troy 38, Piqua 22
Wadsworth 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50
Wickliffe 40, Sullivan Black River 38
Wooster Triway 55, Millersburg W. Holmes 45
Zanesville W. Muskingum 50, Hebron Lakewood 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Warren JFK, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/