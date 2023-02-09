Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield 53, Newton Falls 50
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 68, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52
Galion 86, Bucyrus 66
Gates Mills Hawken 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 43
Independence 78, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 48
Reading 54, Bethel-Tate 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
