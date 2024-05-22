Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Regional Semifinal

Division I

Youngstown

Austintown Fitch 2, Amherst Steele 1, 9 innings

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Painesville Riverside 0

Cincinnati

Centerville 10, Mason 1

Fairfield 6, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 3

Clyde

Perrysburg 3, North Ridgeville 2

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Columbus

Lancaster 10, Ashville Teays Valley 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3, Hilliard Bradley 0

Division II

Dayton

Granville 1, Lewistown Indian Lake 0, 10 innings

Macedonia

Canfield 12, Aurora 2

Medina Buckeye 4, Tallmadge 1

Shelby

Bryan 5, Maumee 0

Lexington 18, Akr. Springfield 1

Pickerington

Circleville Logan Elm 8, Plain City Jonathan Alder 5

Dover 7, Chillicothe Unioto 1

Division III

Findlay

Oak Harbor 4, Castalia Margaretta 0

West Jefferson 8, Coldwater 4

Centerville

Carlisle 9, Baltimore Liberty Union 3

Casstown Miami East 10, Bethel-Tate 0

Athens

S. Webster 7, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 2

Wheelersburg 12, Byesville Meadowbrook 2

Berea

Canfield South Range 10, Massillon Tuslaw 2

Warren Champion 11, Creston Norwayne 2

Division IV

Pickerington

Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, Mechanicsburg 0

Strasburg-Franklin 2, Lucasville Valley 0

Clayton

Minster 5, Fayetteville-Perry 2

New Madison Tri-Village 5, Ft. Loramie 0

Berea

Can. Cent. Cath. 6, Mogadore 4

Viena Mathews 7, Fremont St. Joseph 1

Rossford

Monroeville 6, Montpelier 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 2, Carey 1

