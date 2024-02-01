Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 66, Latham Western 56

Batavia Clermont NE 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

Belpre 65, Reedsville Eastern 39

Cin. SCPA 61, Day. Jefferson 37

Cornerstone Christian 76, Cle. John Marshall 43

E. Palestine 78, E. Liverpool Christian 55

Galion Northmor 65, Cardington-Lincoln 57

Gates Mills Hawken 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 31

Heartland Christian 91, Warren Lordstown 41

Manchester 53, Fayetteville-Perry 51

Martins Ferry 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, OT

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Mt Gilead 46

Norwalk St Paul 65, Fremont St. Joseph 49

Parma Padua 84, Morgan 57

Trotwood-Madison 73, Cin. Hughes 43

Zanesville Maysville 82, Byesville Meadowbrook 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

