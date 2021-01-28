Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 53, Can. South 19
Ashville Teays Valley 38, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 23
Aurora 36, Barberton 23
Bay Village Bay 53, Fairview 41
Bishop Fenwick 43, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Can. McKinley 62, Green 52
Cardington-Lincoln 73, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30
Centerville 53, Kettering Fairmont 27
Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Mayfield 33
Chardon 49, Eastlake North 32
Chesterland W. Geauga 63, Orange 13
Cin. Indian Hill 47, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42
Clyde 37, Norwalk 29
Cols. Beechcroft 49, Cols. Northland 48
Cols. Centennial 35, Cols. Mifflin 29
Cols. School for Girls 29, Cols. Grandview Hts. 24
Cols. Walnut Ridge 92, South 29
Cols. Whetstone 24, East 23
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Brooklyn 27
Day. Carroll 42, Kettering Alter 33, OT
Dublin Coffman 63, Cols. Africentric 42
Elyria Cath. 57, Medina Buckeye 37
Galloway Westland 61, Horizon Science 10
Geneva 57, Ashtabula Edgewood 44
Granville 64, Utica 17
Heath 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 27
Jackson 28, Washington C.H. 24
Lebanon 63, Cin. West Clermont 38
Louisville 87, Youngs. Chaney High School 27
Lyndhurst Brush 76, Madison 49
Malvern 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39
Manchester 61, Portsmouth Clay 28
Marietta 67, Hannibal River 37
Marion Pleasant 42, Sparta Highland 29
McArthur Vinton County 67, Wellston 25
McDermott Scioto NW 45, W. Union 24
Miamisburg 40, Beavercreek 36
Minerva 63, Lisbon Beaver 40
New Lexington 67, Crooksville 37
New Middletown Spring. 47, Columbiana 43
Newark Cath. 51, Zanesville 37
Oberlin Firelands 64, Sullivan Black River 25
Parma Padua 44, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Hebron Lakewood 29
Piqua 53, Greenville 49, 3OT
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Reedsville Eastern 56
Ravenna 52, Akr. Springfield 50
Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Richmond Hts. 19
Sarahsville Shenandoah 36, Cambridge 34
Seaman N. Adams 40, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Cedarville 48
Springboro 56, Clayton Northmont 32
St. Paris Graham 53, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Macedonia Nordonia 46
Strasburg-Franklin 30, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Thomas Worthington 44, Cols. Independence 40
Thornville Sheridan 55, McConnelsville Morgan 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Bellevue 45
Trotwood-Madison 85, Day. Meadowdale 19
Uhrichsville Claymont 35, Sugarcreek Garaway 23
Vienna Mathews 64, Heartland Christian 38
Warrensville Hts. 88, Garfield Hts. 18
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31
Willoughby S. 59, Painesville Riverside 53
Zanesville Maysville 51, Philo 32
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mogadore Field vs. Akr. Coventry, ccd.
Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
